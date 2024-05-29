Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Nexxen International (NEXN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ: NEXN) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2024 – Nexxen International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Nexxen International had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Nexxen International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Nexxen International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEXN opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $444.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.81. Nexxen International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexxen International Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.