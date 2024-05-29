REV Group (REVG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 5th. Analysts expect REV Group to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. REV Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect REV Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

REVG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REVG

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.