Reviewing Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM) & Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Cogent Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Slam alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Slam and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.69% 2.36% Cogent Communications 114.09% -24.63% -4.13%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A Cogent Communications $940.92 million 3.09 $1.27 billion $25.24 2.35

This table compares Slam and Cogent Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Slam.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Slam and Cogent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogent Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $75.14, indicating a potential upside of 26.59%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Slam.

Volatility & Risk

Slam has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Slam on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Slam

(Get Free Report)

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.