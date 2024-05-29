Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Revival Gold Stock Up 11.6 %
RVLGF stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.48.
About Revival Gold
