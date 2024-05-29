Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the April 30th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold Stock Up 11.6 %

RVLGF stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Revival Gold has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

About Revival Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.