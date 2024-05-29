Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.44. 25,691,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 42,256,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several brokerages have commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,751.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

