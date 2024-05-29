RLI Corp. (RLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

RLI has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RLI to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. RLI has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average is $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RLI will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.