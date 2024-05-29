Robert W. Baird Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $255.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VEEV. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $203.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.36 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $227,673,000. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $157,043,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after purchasing an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

