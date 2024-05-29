Robert W. Baird Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $525.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.52.

ULTA opened at $381.13 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

