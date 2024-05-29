Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Trading Up 3.6%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

