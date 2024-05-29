Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Helen McCabe Acquires 2,838 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,129.12).
Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.67), for a total value of £780,732.90 ($997,104.60).
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 1.4 %
RR opened at GBX 451 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
