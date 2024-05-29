Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Helen McCabe Acquires 2,838 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Helen McCabe acquired 2,838 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,129.12).

Helen McCabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Thursday, February 29th, Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.67), for a total value of £780,732.90 ($997,104.60).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 1.4 %

RR opened at GBX 451 ($5.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 417.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 345.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 475 ($6.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.07) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.37).

View Our Latest Analysis on RR

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.