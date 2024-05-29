Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $151.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.94.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $150.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $150.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,037,832. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $323,251,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

