Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 42.2% in May

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the April 30th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.8 days.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Russel Metals stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.