Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $717.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.91. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business’s revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

