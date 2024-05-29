SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 858 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 634,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98,137 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in CSX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 61,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Alpha Family Trust grew its holdings in CSX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 14,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 978,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

CSX Stock Down 0.9 %

CSX opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

