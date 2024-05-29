SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Insulet by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $298.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.