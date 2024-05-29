SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,372 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,459,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 190,406 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,756,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,183,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,569,000 after purchasing an additional 76,813 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

FHLC stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

