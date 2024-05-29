SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,361 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

In related news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.66 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.58.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

