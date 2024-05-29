SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 244 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,016,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after buying an additional 1,584,201 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,840,000. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $54,355,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

APO stock opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

