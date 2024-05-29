SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMOT. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

SMOT stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

