SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 100 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in AutoZone by 341.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,582,000 after purchasing an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,800.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,996.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,831.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,066.53.

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

