SageView Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 242,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 63,146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

