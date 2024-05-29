SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

