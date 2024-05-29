SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 806,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.3068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

