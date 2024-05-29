SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 108,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,469 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FBRT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their target price on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 88.39 and a quick ratio of 88.39.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.58%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.