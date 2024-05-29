SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $33,784,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LCII opened at $107.26 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

Several research firms have commented on LCII. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

