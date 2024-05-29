SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $262,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after buying an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $26.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

