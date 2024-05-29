SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $292,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $874,377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,780,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE FI opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.77. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

