SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 366,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

ONB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

