SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,478,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,000,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,926,000 after buying an additional 388,363 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,251,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,107,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,829,000 after buying an additional 302,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.73. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.40 and a 1-year high of $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,314 shares of company stock worth $18,462,813. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

