SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 177,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,662,000 after buying an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $85,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,203 shares in the company, valued at $47,988,468.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,086. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.34. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

