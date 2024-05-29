SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $114.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $118.89.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

