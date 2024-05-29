SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

