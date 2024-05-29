SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,489 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,995,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.4 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $134.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.14. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

