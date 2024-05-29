SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 606 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 298.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after buying an additional 26,961 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.57.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $335.86 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.76 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $3,243,085.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,071,849.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

