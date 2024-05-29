SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,525 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 13,262.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.33. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

