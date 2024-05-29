SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 349 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,178,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,699 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after acquiring an additional 634,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

