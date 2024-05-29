SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 717 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.