SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $245,000 Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BITO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

