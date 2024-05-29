SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.63. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.