SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 390 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $1,079.59 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $464.25 and a 52-week high of $1,079.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $879.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $802.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

