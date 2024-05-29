SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 690.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 46.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $786,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

