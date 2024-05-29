SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $307,000 Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,032,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,427,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,272,000.

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $89.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

