SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $307,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.27 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

