SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 358.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $150.40 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

