Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 64,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $50.11.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

