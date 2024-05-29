Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

