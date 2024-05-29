SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
