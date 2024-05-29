Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Update

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 1,003,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Seven Arts Entertainment Price Performance

Seven Arts Entertainment stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Seven Arts Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Seven Arts Entertainment alerts:

About Seven Arts Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television.

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Arts Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.