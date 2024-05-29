Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Update

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the April 30th total of 1,003,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Seven Arts Entertainment Price Performance
Seven Arts Entertainment stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday.
About Seven Arts Entertainment
