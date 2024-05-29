Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (SGHIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.65 on June 24th

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6451 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.
Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGHIY opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. Shanghai Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Shanghai Industrial Company Profile
