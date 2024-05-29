Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 874,800 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shengfeng Development Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SFWL opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Shengfeng Development has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Shengfeng Development Company Profile

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

