Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the April 30th total of 874,800 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shengfeng Development Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:SFWL opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91. Shengfeng Development has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $17.60.
Shengfeng Development Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shengfeng Development
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Which of These 3 Beaten Down Stocks Would You Own?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.